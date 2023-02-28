Ms. Patricia Price
Ms. Patricia Price, a devoted wife, loving mother, nurturing nana, an awesome sister, endearing aunt, and loyal friend, was born August 5, 1952, in Wilson, NC, and departed this world on February 21, 2023, in Winchester, VA.
Patricia started her primary schooling in the Wilson County Public School system. She continued her adult studies in Stamford, CT, by receiving her high school diploma in 1997. She continued her academics by achieving her Associate College Degree in Early Childhood Development at Housatonic College in 1999. She went onto become an entrepreneur by opening “Play, Learn, and Grow Daycare” in Stamford, CT, later turning into “Forever Learning Daycare” when she moved to Winchester, VA.
Patricia met and married the love of her life Richard “Buddy” Price. To this union of 46 years came 6 children - 3 daughters and 3 sons. Patricia Price was a Prayer Warrior, a God-fearing woman, and a strong believer in the Faith. She was a member of Miracle Faith World Outreach in Monroe, CT, for 20 years where she was the Overseer of the Prayer Ministry. The mantle of Prayer Warrior was passed to Patricia Price from Mother Brown through the guidance of the Holy Spirit. For over 30 years, it has been continuing to grow by God’s grace! Patricia was ordained first as an Elder and then as a Pastor at Life in the Word Church of Jesus Christ in Winchester, VA, where she expanded the Changing Lives Prayer Line into the Changing Prayer Line Ministries.
Patricia enjoyed starting her day with prayer and reading the word of God. Patricia is lovingly known as “Aunt Tim” (to her family). She truly had a passion for cooking. She loved to have family and friends come together to enjoy her food. Patricia is also known as “Nana” by her grandchildren. She truly enjoyed spending time with them and always loved having them around. Patricia enjoyed having endless conversations with her sister Sylvia and church family. Patricia is also known as “CAP” (a name given by the baby boy Marcus). Cap would always root for her favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers to win the Super Bowl, and they never do. Most of all, Patricia was the epitome of a lady. Her smile, sense of humor, beautiful personality, and legacy will live on forever.
Patricia is preceded in glory by her parents, James and Lureathea May; 5 brothers, Thomas Ray, Ronnie, Greg, Haywood Charles, and Albert; 2 sisters, Joyce, and Ruby; and her husband, Buddy. She is survived by 3 daughters, Regina Andrews (Williamston, NC), Carolyn Brown and Teaetta Carter (Winchester, VA); 3 sons, James Anthony Brown (New Haven, CT), Richard Rondell Brown and Marcus Price (Winchester, VA); her only sister, Sylvia Miller (Winchester, VA); 3 brothers, James Oscar May, Jr. (Hollywood, MD), Donnie May (Winchester, VA), Thurman May (Hagerstown, MD); 18 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Friday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester officiated by Bishop Bobby T. Hudnall.
Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Friends will be received Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
