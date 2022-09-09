MSG (R) Daniel Raymond “Rock” Myers
Rock Myers, 85, of Winchester VA passed away August 17, 2022 at Westminster Canterbury.
Rock was born August 3, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. His family moved to Arlington, VA in 1941. Rock was an outstanding athlete in high school and received a football scholarship to Fork Union Military Academy where he graduated in 1956.
Rock enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1957 where he had an outstanding career. His accomplishments included: serving as a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division; earning his Green Beret and serving as a member of the Special Forces in Vietnam; MACV-SOG, Command and Control North (CCN)/Task Force 1 Advisory Element (TF1AE), Recon Company Team Connecticut; numerous assignments with the 5th Special Forces Group; and ROTC Advisor at Western Maryland College (currently McDaniel College).
Rock received several commendations during his years of service, including the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star with V for Valor. He was proud of the fact that he was a Jump Master with over 1500 parachute jumps during his career. He was a gifted leader who inspired many to pursue a career in the military.
Rock was also one of the first members of the Special Operations Association (SOA) – Member Number 003.
A dedicated, disabled Veteran, Rock was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Ester Myers, his brother, Wallace Myers and his wife, Jan Myers.
He is survived by many family members and devoted friends, as well as his brothers in the Special Forces Association (SFA) and the Special Operations Association (SOA).
A memorial service will be held October 1, 2022 from 1-4pm at Winchester Country Club, 1300 Senseny Rd, Winchester, VA for family and friends.
