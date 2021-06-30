Muriel Edward Buffa, 91 of Middletown, VA passed away Monday, June 28, 2021 peacefully at home.
Muriel was born in 1930 in Pownal, ME to the late Walter Hall Edwards and Ethel Doris (Micklon) Liberty. Muriel served in the United States Marine Corps. from 1954 - 1955. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Front Royal Ward. Muriel was a homemaker who loved woodworking, crafting, and carving birds. She loved her pet birds as well.
Muriel married Thomas Albert Buffa on October 1, 1954 in Jacksonville, NC. Thomas preceded Muriel in death in 2006.
Surviving are Muriel's children, Lori Ann Buffa of Winchester, VA, Diane Sue Buffa of Reno, NV and Mark Buffa (Michelle) of Middletown, VA; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren and four sisters.
Along with Muriel's husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Blaine Patrick Buffa and three sisters.
Services for Muriel will be private.
