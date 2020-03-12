Murray J. Labman
Murray Joseph Labman, 90, passed away peacefully in his home in Berryville, Virginia, with family by his side March 7, 2020.
Murray was born to Sarah and Michael Labman on April 11, 1929, in Trenton, New Jersey. He began studying the violin and viola in his teen years and attended Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore, Maryland.
Murray played the viola in the National Symphony Orchestra at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., for 31 years. This wonderful career took him all over the world with the NSO when they made their yearly World Tour. When he was at home, he taught violin and viola to children in his music studio. He enjoyed his music career and teaching children and was the best chef in the kitchen from bachelor days to retirement years. Murray was a devoted fan of the Washington Nationals baseball team and cheered while watching his team become the 2019 World Series Champions.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Gail H. Labman, of 50 years and his children Lisa (Eric) Ginett, Cabot, VT; Jonathan (Ray) Labman, Lumberville, PA; David (Colleen) Labman, Pittsford, NY; Kirk Young, Ft. Collins, CO; Taryn (Matt) Bell, Berryville, VA; Michael (Kristina) Labman, Gainesville, VA. He was a delightful Papa to 13 grandchildren: Joshua and Christopher Labman (NY); Ben, Danielle, India Young (CO); Patrick, Kaitlyn, Rachel, Steven Bell (VA); Nina, Isaac and Jonas Labman (VA); and four great-grandchildren. He is survived by his dear sister, Johanne (Warren) Rednor, Yardley, PA and nephew, Chuck, and niece, Karen. He will be dearly missed by Gail’s sisters and brothers and their children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael in 1957, his mother, Sarah, in 1989, and a grandson, Matthew Bell, II, in 2017.
Murray’s family is very grateful for the care given to him this past year by Blue Ridge Hospice. If you would like to make a donation in Murray’s memory, consider Blue Ridge Hospice, #405, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
