Murrell Edwin Bolliger, 85, of Winchester, VA died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Murrell was born in 1934 in Grafton, WV, son of the late Merle and Lillie Simmons Bolliger.
He married Kay Muse on July 18, 1964 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are daughters, Trone Kee (David) and Tress Kimble (Ron); grandchildren, Robert Kimble, Emma Kee, Lily Kimble, Joseph Kee and Mary Kimble; sister-in-law, Di Cornell (Jerry); and many nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Murrell was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Ann Shreve and Lee Ellen Taylor.
All services will be private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Murrell's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, #400, McLean, VA 22102.
