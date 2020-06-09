Murrell Kenneth Renner "Pop"

Murrell Kenneth “Pop” Renner, 85, of Frederick County, VA passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Mr. Renner was born in 1935 in VA, son of the late Kenneth and Emily Renner. He graduated from James Wood High School, Class of 1953. Mr. Renner was an Inspector for the Virginia Department of Highways, retiring after 32 years of service. He was very active with the Frederick County Senior Center and enjoyed building puzzles, hunting and fishing. His greatest joy was being with family, especially when he and his grandson, Tyler, would go hunting and fishing together. Mr. Renner was a member of Burnt Presbyterian Church.
He married Betty Ann Robinson on February 18, 1956 in Hagerstown, MD.
Surviving with his wife of 64 years is a daughter, Elizabeth Patrick and a son, Chester Renner (Becky); grandson, Tyler Renner (Emily) and granddaughter, Ashley Renner Gunter (Isaac); great grandchild, Tyrel Renner and “Baby O” on the way; sister, Eloise Helsley (James); and brother, James Renner (Martha).
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pop’s memory to Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 221 Gainesboro Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
