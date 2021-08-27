Murrie Alice Shealy Johnson
Johns Island, SC — Murrie Alice Shealy Johnson, 75, wife of Robert Allen Johnson, Sr. entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021, at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, 1724 Main Street, Newberry, SC from 5 7 p.m. Graveside services will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2 pm in Pomaria Cemetery, Pomaria, SC.
Murrie Alice, a retired school teacher in Charleston and Dorchester counties, was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. E.O. Shealy, Sr. of Newberry, South Carolina.
In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by her sister, Patricia S. Stiles of Clearbrook, Virginia; her brother, Ernest O. Shealy, Jr. of Silverstreet, South Carolina; her son, Allen Johnson of Johns Island, South Carolina; her daughter, Amy Hatchet of Charleston, South Carolina; and her beloved grandson, Daniel Hatchet. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Murrie Alice was very active at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina as well as her current church, Pinecrest Baptist Church in Charleston, South Carolina. She enjoyed gardening, growing roses and nurturing her family which was her most important achievement. As a young girl she enjoyed flying with her father who ran the Municipal Airport in Newberry. At the age of 16 she obtained her private pilot’s license even before her own driver’s license! She graduated from both Newberry High School in 1964 and Newberry College, along with her husband, in 1968. She received a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from the College of Charleston. She was a southern lady who made her mother, her father, and all of her family very proud. Not a day will go by that we will not miss you immensely!
