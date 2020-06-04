Myra Dawn (Eller) Jones, 60, of Staunton VA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1959 in Richmond, VA, the daughter of the late Galen Ross and Mary Caroline Eller.
She is survived by her children; Jessica (David) Keller of Pittsburgh, PA, Joshua (Danielle) Jones of Jarrettsville, MD , Hannah Jones of Haverhill, MA, and Abigail Jones of Pittsburgh, PA, her brothers; Marlin (Joyce) Eller of Staunton, VA; Blair (Faye) Eller of Front Royal, VA; and Burt (Elizabeth) Eller of Fort Meyers, FL; her grandchildren; Duncan, Owen, Sophia, and Ava, and many nieces and nephews.
Myra was loved by many in her past and current church communities. Myra loved to draw and blessed people with her talent and passion. Myra cared for others above herself and spent her time giving to those she cared about.
Friends may call on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home 228 S. Pleasant Valley Rd, Winchester, VA 22601.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Augusta Health Foundation http://www.Augustahealth.com/foundation/give and/or Love INC of Staunton, Augusta, Waynesboro https://www.loveincswa.org/donate
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
