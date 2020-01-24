Myrtle Jane Shoemaker Mort, 86, of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 while in the care of her loving family and Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born March 2, 1933 in Wardensville, WV, the daughter of Milton and Anna Wright Shoemaker.
She married Donald Carroll Mort on November 7, 1953 in Winchester. Mr. Mort died on December 1, 2014.
Mrs. Mort had worked at the Virginia Woolen Mill and McCrory’s Department Store both in Winchester and had been a school crossing guard in Kalamazoo, MI.
She was a beloved member of the Winchester Church of God and active in the church Prime Timers. Her patronage and partnership in church activities is a shining light that will be missed.
While Jane was primarily a homemaker and mother, she was an avid gardener and collector of all collectables. She was a fierce patriot and had a passion for animals. More than all of this, Jane enjoyed being pampered by her adoring husband who spoiled her outrageously whenever he had the chance.
Surviving are a daughter, Vicki Lynn Micheals (Timothy) of Winchester; a son, Brett Carroll Mort (JoAnn) of Augusta, MI; four grandchildren and six adorable great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Nadine Shoemaker.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 a.m. in Winchester Church of God with Pastors Darrell Waller, Kent Woodward and Scott Orndorff officiating.
Entombment will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Casket bearers will be Tim Teague, Don Solesbee, Kent Woodward, Scott Orndorff, Patrick Jenkins and Bill Micheals.
Friends will be received on Friday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the church.
