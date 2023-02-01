Myrtle (See) Stover
Myrtle (See) Stover, 97 years 7 months and 7 days (she fought for every one of those days), of Front Royal, VA, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Lynn Care of Front Royal.
Myrtle was born June 21, 1925, in Mineral County, WV, the daughter of the late Eston and Beaulah See. She was a restaurant/truck stop owner, including Shawnee Place Restaurant, Route 50 Truck Stop and L&M Truck Stop. She also ran a farm and trucking company for many years along with doing bookkeeping for many other businesses. Myrtle was of the Baptist faith and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in New Market, VA, of which she was the Chaplin during her time there.
Myrtle had a passion for baking anything from bread, pies, cakes and cookies. Everything she made was from scratch and made with love. She loved to travel. She didn’t know a stranger and loved to help anyone in need and most of all she loved spending time with family.
Myrtle is survived by her grandchildren, Jodi Drish (Dale), Ray Jenkins III, Ann Stotler, Bryan Muchmore (Rachael), Billy Wayne Causey; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Jenkins and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lavenia “Sis” Muchmore; son, Raymond Jenkins Jr.; foster son, James Woodward; granddaughter, Tabatha Doyle; brother, Loal See; sisters, Loretta Heflin, Ethelyn Keirsey, Kathleen McDonald, Lydia Raines, Jurldeen “Deenie” Keeler and Doras and Agnes who died at birth; great-grandson, Jeffery Causey and granddaughter-in-law, Charlene Jenkins.
All services for Myrtle will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Myrtle to the American Cancer Society, 124 Park St, SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
