Nancy A. Crim, 89, of Winchester, died Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Mrs. Crim was born April 5, 1930 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Walter K. Adams and Myrtle Kidwell Adams Kirby. She was a lifetime nurse who was instrumental in the development of the intensive care and coronary care units at Winchester Memorial Hospital. She continued her studies at UVA to become a nurse practitioner. She then went on to head up the American Red Cross Blood Mobile. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
She married Thomas D. Crim on January 27, 1951. Mr. Crim preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Thomas Daniel Crim, Jr. (Tracy Amiel) of St. Thomas US Virgin Islands, Susan Adams Lambert (Johnnie) of Winchester, James Kidwell Crim (Wendy) of Winchester; daughter in law, Celeste Y. Crim of Winchester; three grandchildren; and one great granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Silman Crim.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. Burial will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org, Winchester SPCS, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
