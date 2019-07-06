Nancy A. Newman, 71, of Winchester, died Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Mrs. Newman was born August 18, 1947 in Washington, DC; the daughter of the late Donald W. Nazzaro and Henrietta Quinn Nazzaro.
She is survived by her children, Denise L. Hayes of Winchester and Christopher L. Newman of Kent, WA; four grandchildren, Alyssa M. Bentley, Sean M. Goodson, Ryan M. Hayes, and Joshua Newman; and one great grandson, William A. Bentley; one sister, Patricia Webster of Laurel, MD; and one brother, William D. Nazzaro of Arizona.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Mayton officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
