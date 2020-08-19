Nancy Allen Poe Hottle, age 71, of Winchester, VA, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at her residence.
Nancy was born July 13, 1949 in Winchester, the daughter of Alvin and Dorothy Poe. She married Allen Lee Hottle, Sr. on October 19, 1970 in Winchester.
Along with her husband, she is survived by five grandchildren; Tiffany Casagranda, Michael Hottle, and Dwayne Hottle II all of Winchester, Kaley Hottle of Boyce, Ashley Jenkins of Berryville, and eight great grandchildren; Sadie Hottle, Paisley Hottle, Alayna Casagranda, Julius Casagranda, Elliott Casagranda, Alexis Hottle, Sierra Hottle, and Oakleigh Hottle, three brothers; Alvin Poe, Jr. of Berryville, VA, David Poe of Boyce, VA, and Donald Poe of White Post, VA, as well as three sisters; Phyllis Leake of Winchester, Odessa Seabright of Winchester, and Robin Levi of Boyce.
She was preceded in death by her two sons; Allen Hottle, Jr., and Dwayne Scott Hottle, and a great grandson; Noah Casagranda.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 West Cork Street Unit 405 Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
