Nancy Ann Hammond
Nancy Ann Hammond passed away on May 3, 2022, at home.
She was born August 4, 1946, to Richard and Jane Schaefer in Buffalo, NY. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and brother, Richard Schaefer Jr.
She is survived by her former husband Daniel Hammond Sr.; sister Maureen Freer (Bruce); children, Dan Hammond II (Mia), Chris Hammond (Carla), Laurie Hammond, Pat Hammond (Angie), Amy Hardison (Seth); grandchildren, Kalynn Thomas (Mark), Nick Buzard (Jacqueline), Nathaniel Buzard (Courtney), Ashton Hammond, Hannah Hardison, Jacob Hardison and Matthew Hammond; great-grandchildren, Rowan, Gauge and Witten; one niece, Stacy Freer (Joey Paradis), and so many close friends including Carol Thompson and Brenda Milhon.
Nancy worked for D&M Mechanical Contractors for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of Mt Pleasant/Lamps UMC under Pastor Pettry. Nancy started a group in their church to make prayer shawls for anyone in distress or in need of comfort support. She always was able to help lift the group spirits, keep their lives straight with God.
She has requested no services.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.