Nancy Armel Morrison Marangoni, of Stephenson VA and was married to James L. Marangoni.
She is survived by two children, Stacie Miller and Travis Miller and six grandchildren between both. AKA NANNY.
She ran her own business Top to bottom cleaning for 7 years and worked dry cleaning for 20 yrs. She was a member of Welltown United Methodist church and attended James Wood High. She was proud to have had a bestfriend for 43 years and that friend is Barbara Hart. She is my right hand and can trust her with anything. Until we meet again bud... I love u all and will see you again.
