Nancy B. Clem
Nancy B. Clem, 90, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Nancy was born September 13, 1932, in Warren County, VA, the daughter of the late Garland R. and Frances B. Broy. She married Richard L. Clem on December 20, 1953, at Reliance United Methodist Church. She was very involved in her faith and her church, volunteering countless hours as the choir director, pianist, organist, youth director, Sunday school teacher, and bible study leader. She was a member of the church’s special singing groups, the Reliance Quartet and the Harmonettes. She was a teacher for Weekday Religious Education as well as a substitute teacher for Frederick County Public Schools. She retired from the United States Postal Service. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women and the Girls Athletic Association. She helped run the concession stand for Little League for many years. She always enjoyed spending time at the beach.
She is survived by her children, Gary Clem (Tina) of Winchester, Karen Strosnider (Douglas) of Winchester; grandchildren, Richard “Ricky” Clem, Jason Strosnider (Heather Shenk), Matthew Strosnider (Kara), and Katie Garrett (Michael); and five great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Clem; and siblings, Avis Petty and Robert Broy.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Stephens City, VA from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will take place Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 12:00 pm with visitation the hour prior at Reliance United Methodist Church with the Rev. Wendell Schurtz officiating. Burial will follow at Reliance Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601; Reliance United Methodist Church, 1571 Reliance Road, Middletown, VA 22649, and Middletown Fire and Rescue, 7855 Main Street, Middletown, VA 22645.
