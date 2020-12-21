Nancy B. O’Neal
Nancy B. O’Neal, 82, of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Nancy was born in 1938 in Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Elliott and Frances Baggerly. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, Class of 1957 and graduated from Winchester Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1960. Nancy was a Registered Nurse at Winchester Memorial Hospital, which is now Winchester Medical Center, retiring after 37 years. She was a former member of the Cotillion Dance Club and the Sweet Adelines Singing Group. Nancy was an avid golfer and a member of the former Carper’s Valley Golf Club and Rock Harbor Golf Club. She loved the annual family reunion that her brother, Tom and wife, Shirley Jean, hosted every year. Nancy was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
She married Dennis O’Neal on December 20, 1960 in Winchester, VA. After their marriage they moved to Blacksburg, VA while Dennis completed his schooling at VA Tech and Nancy worked at Radford Community Hospital. Later, returning to Winchester to live and pursue their careers.
Surviving with her husband are sons, Kelly John O’Neal of White Post, VA and Stephen Lee O’Neal (Alida) of Winchester, VA; grandson, Brian O’Neal (the apple of Gammy’s eye); sisters, Mary Ann Himelwright (Fred) of Kingsport, TN, Sandy Anderson (Don) of The Villages, FL, and Arlene Hill of White Post, VA; brother, Thomas R. Baggerly (Shirley Jean) of The Villages, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Nancy was preceded in death by a sister, Ruby Beck.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. Bjorn C. Lundberg officiating. A reception will follow Mass at the family’s home. Details will be provided at the church. Interment at Mount Hebron Cemetery will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.
