Nancy C. Null, 83, of Upper Tract, WV passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021 at her home.
She was born June 30, 1938 at Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Gordon E. Huber and Adith Elladean Freed Huber.
Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Parkersburg High School, and continued her education at Shenandoah Junior College, WVU and Shepherd College. She worked as a licensed social worker at Grant County Nursing Home for 25 years before her retirement. She married Ed Null on July 31, 1960. In 1962, Rev. Null pastored the Pendleton/Grant County Charge and in 1973, he and Nancy, along with other congregants, established Christ Central Community Church. As the pastor's wife, Nancy participated in many church roles, including teaching a Sunday School class of two and three year olds for 30 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed being a member of a book club.
Surviving are one son, Ed E. Null (fiancé, Maryrose Santos) of Bolivia, NC; two sisters Dora Lee Place (& Dale) of Leander, TX and Regina Matthewson (& Joe) of Rustburg, VA and one granddaughter, Rin Null.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Rev. Ed Null, on October 7, 2009.
A committal service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Cherry Hill Cemetery at Upper Tract. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, October 9 at Christ Central Community Church with Pastor Sam Harper officiating. A meal and time of fellowship will be held in the church social hall immediately following the funeral service.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Kimble Funeral Home in Franklin, West Virginia.
