Nancy C. Stoffel
Nancy Catherine Stoffel, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home.
Mrs. Stoffel was born March 18, 1942, in Utica, New York, the daughter of the late Peter Misch and Catherine Beal Misch.
She worked as a cashier at Martin’s Food Store and was also a Mary Kay representative.
She married Gerald C. Stoffel on June 20, 1964, in Utica, New York. Mr. Stoffel died on March 3, 2009.
Surviving are a son, Kyle C. Stoffel and wife, Sharon of Stephens City, VA; a daughter, Cherie C. Stoffel of Lancaster, OH; and four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A son, Erik C. Stoffel and a sister, Linda Yero, preceded her in death.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 A. M. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Winchester, VA, with Deacon Rich Vossler officiating.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
.
(0) entries
