Nancy Carole Kesner, 76, of Winchester, Virginia, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Nancy was born June 12, 1943, in Washington, DC, the daughter of late Earl Eugene Milstead. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Harry A. Kesner, Jr and their three sons, Donald , Joseph, and Martin Kesner. Nancy is survived by two brothers, Henry and Lester Milstead and one sister, Ruth Carter.
Nancy worked 20 plus years at Food Lion. She was a loving mother and devoted wife, who will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 17 at Flint Hill Cemetery in Vienna, Virginia. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.