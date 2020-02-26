Nancy Clevenger Sager, 96, of Winchester, Virginia passed away peacefully Friday, February 21, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland, with family by her side.
Mrs. Sager was born January 27, 1924, in Frederick County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Lohr J. and Nellie V. Clevenger. She was a life-long member of Kernstown United Methodist Church.
Nancy was never more content than when she was surrounded by her family and friends. She enjoyed hosting picnics on her carport and cooking elaborate meals to celebrate holidays with the family. On Sundays she could be found worshiping with her beloved church family. Nancy and her husband, Bill, were also active members of the Shenandoah Good Sam Camping Club. They treasured their time traveling with friends and making cherished memories.
She married William W. Sager, on December 20, 1941, in Winchester, Virginia. They were married for sixty-four years.
Surviving Mrs. Sager are three grandchildren; Jennifer Sowers (Eric) of Pasadena, MD, Brigitte Sager of Silverdale, Washington and Christopher Sager of Gig Harbor, Washington; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Sowers, William Jewell, Ciaran Jewell and Brandon Sowers; sister-in-law, Patricia Clevenger and many nieces and nephews.
Her husband, William Winfred Sager, and her son, William Allen Sager, preceded her in death, as well as her siblings; Charles A. Clevenger, Kenneth M. Clevenger, Douglas E. Clevenger and Patricia C. Whitacre.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 29 at Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pastor Aaron Fitch will be officiating. Following interment, the family invites friends to join them at Kernstown United Methodist Church for a reception and celebration of Mrs. Sager’s life.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Whitacre, Jay Keffer, Charles Merritt, Kenneth Merritt, and Kirk Clevenger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Kernstown United Methodist Church, 3239 Valley Pike, Winchester, Virginia, 22602.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.