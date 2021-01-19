Nancy D. Hulver
Nancy D. Hulver, 80, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021 surrounded by her family at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
She was born in Nain, Virginia, on October 8, 1940 to the late Melvin and Daisy Davis. Nancy evidently wished to accomplish many of her life’s milestones as quickly as possible. She graduated from James Wood High School on a Friday, began working as a legal secretary at Harrison and Johnston, PLC, the following Monday, and then married Joseph F. T. Hulver, Jr., the next Sunday on June 14, 1959. She worked at Harrison and Johnston for exactly 50 years to the day.
Nancy and Joe enjoyed traveling around the east coast joining other couples in square and round dancing. Nancy also bowled competitively for many years on a coed league. Nancy loved traveling--whether by motorcycle with Joe to ride rollercoasters across the country or taking cruises--but her favorite place to go was the beach. When not at the beach, she spent her summers by the pool. Nancy spent a lot of time toting and fetching her granddaughters to and from school and to their events, but in her spare time, she was an avid reader and confidently completed crossword puzzles in pen. Nancy was a devoted member of the United Methodist Women at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church where she was a congregant. Nancy loved sharing meals at her home with her family and friends. She was quick to add a chair to her table and had a way of making everyone around her feel as though there was a place there for them all along.
After her retirement, Nancy began working as a volunteer at the local chapter of the Habitat for Humanity, where she assisted on countless home builds and worked at the ReStore. She worked over 4,000 hours as a volunteer and received countless honors for her service, most notably the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.
Nancy is preceded in death by Harold Anderson, whom she considered her son. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Joe; daughter, Theresa (Wilson) Gilbert; granddaughters, Katie (Daniel) Mowery and Allie (Mike) Goode; step-granddaughters, Kristin and Kelsey Gilbert; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jack, and Olivia; “grandson,” Matthew Anderson and family; and nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate her life at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Nancy can be made to Habitat for Humanity, The Joe & Nancy Hulver Scholarship Fund c/o Ruritan National Foundation, or Blue Ridge Hospice.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.