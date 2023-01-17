Nancy E. (Lichliter) Kline
Nancy Elizabeth (Lichliter) Kline, 87, of Winchester, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by family.
Nancy was born September 27, 1935 in Clarke County, VA the daughter of the late Edward and Georgia Lichliter. She attended Clarke County High School and was a waitress at the Green Palm Restaurant and Triangle Diner very early in her life. Later she worked part-time at Gaunt’s Drug Store for several years. Nancy was a member of Church of Christ at Mountain View, Women of the Moose and the American Legion Auxiliary. To know Nancy was to know a beautiful soul. She loved to sing and dance. Her smile and laughter were contagious. Growing up without a mom at the age of nine years old, she learned to care for others and show kindness and compassion throughout her life. Nancy was an avid homemaker who prepared delicious homecooked meals and provided a loving home where you always felt welcome and enjoyed the time spent there. She and Dodd, her husband, made many memories with friends and family with their various travels upon his retirement. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family and loved the Lord.
She married Dodd Junior Kline on May 9, 1963 in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death on December 14, 2020.
Nancy is survived by daughters, Sharon Huffman (David) of Winchester, VA, Gretchen Mongold (Jeff) of Winchester, VA; sons, Wayne Borden (Sharon) of Martinsburg, WV, Randy Kline of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Jeffrey Mongold (Shelby), Jeremy Mongold (Noel), Amber Whited (Anthony), Andrea McKinley (David), Dwayne Borden, B.J. Dellinger; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Lane, Sadie, and Waylon Mongold, Hannah, Sarah, and Tucker Whited, Carson, Stormie and Shyla Henson; brother, James Lichliter (Marge) of Pensacola, FL; sister-in-law Margel Taylor of Stephens City, VA; and a very special niece, Linda Bageant (Milt) of Winchester, VA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Gladys Rounsaville, Lucille Nellums and Virginia Schuller.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 from 6pm to 8pm with a service on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 1pm, Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Officiating is Evangelist Doug Hardman. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Borden, Randy Kline, Jeff Mongold, Jeffrey Mongold, Jeremy Mongold and Milt Bageant.
The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to Joyce Seal and the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley who helped care for our mom the last two years of her life. A special thank you to Valley Health Palliative Care – Becky Weaver, the wonderful nurses in ICU and the 5th Floor staff who cared for mom the last two weeks of her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association-National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., McLean, VA 22102 or the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, 411 N. Cameron St., Suite 100, Winchester, VA 22601.
