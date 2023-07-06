Nancy Jane Cook Nancy Jane Cook, 87, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Hill Top House in Winchester.
She was born September 9, 1935, in Sophia, WV, the daughter of the late John L. Mills and Lena Lineberry Mills. Nancy married Marion Francis Cook on August 31, 1957, in Sophia, WV. Marion worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and the couple moved several times over the years; living in Huntington, WV, Wilmington, NC, Atlanta, GA, and Winchester. Nancy was a former member of Pine Valley Baptist Church in Wilmington, NC, and was a proud member of Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by Marion, her husband of 65 years; three children, Mary Frances Wilson of Winchester, Misty Jane Speczynski (Adam) of Holly Springs, NC, and Michael Marion Cook of Winchester; six grandchildren, Tyler Spekczynski, Emily Spekczynski, Macy Cook, Claire Cook, Quinn Cook, and Teagan Cook; and three sisters, Tish Knight and Patsy Norton, both of Alabama, and Jonnie Whitacre of Sophia. She was preceded in death by a brother, Vernon Mills, and three sisters, Junie Shepherd, Fern Stovall, and Jean Onks.
A graveside service will be held Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Beckley, WV, with Reverend Jim Dean Whitacre officiating.
