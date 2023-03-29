Nancy Jean (De Ryder) Miller
Nancy Jean (De Ryder) Miller, 89, of 300 Lilys Way, Winchester, Virginia, passed away Thursday, March 23, 2023.
Mrs. Miller was born October 13, 1933, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and lived near Richland until the age of 18. She married Kleim Ralph Miller on June 11, 1952. Mr. Miller passed away May 10, 2020. She has four surviving children: three sons, Kirk Miller, Keith Miller, and Karl Miller, and one daughter, Kimberly (Miller) Engle, and five grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Owen De Ryder of Richland, MI.
Mrs. Miller was a member and served at Greenwood Baptist Church and Victory Church, both in Winchester, Virginia. She also enjoyed serving the Lord at her previous addresses of five years in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and five years in Muskegon, Michigan. She was a volunteer at Rockingham Memorial Hospital while in Harrisonburg. Prior to this, she lived in Manassas, Virginia.
The family will receive friends 10:00 – 11:00 A. M. Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home in Berryville, VA. A graveside service will be held 3:00 P. M. Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens, 3289 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, Virginia.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visitwww.endersandshirley.com
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.