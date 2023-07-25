Nancy Jean Swain
Nancy Jean Swain, 65, of Stephens City, VA, died Sunday, July 16, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
Nancy was born September 1, 1957, in Virginia, daughter of the late George Athey and Louise Elizabeth Morris Pumphrey. She worked as an assistant office manager in a couple of local medical offices in and around the area. She was a member of Stephens City United Methodist Church, but most importantly she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She married the love of her life, Edward Noel Swain, October 18, 1975, in Oakton, Virginia.
Along with her husband of 47 years she is survived by her sons, Michael Edward Swain of Stephens City and Matthew Edward Swain (Sandy) of Stephens City; brothers, George Athey Pumphrey Jr. of Stephens City, Ronald Wayne Pumphrey of Stephens City and Steven Douglas Pumphrey of Winchester; sister, Linda Louise Shenk (John) of Salisbury, MD, and three beautiful granddaughters, Haley, Lily and Rowan.
There will be a private visitation, Friday, July 28, 2023, at Stephens City United Methodist Church. Friends may join the family at 11:30. Casual dress is acceptable.
A celebration of life will be Friday, July 28, 2023, at Stephens City United Methodist Church at 12:00 pm with Rev. Bertina Westley officiating. There will be a meal provided by the church immediately following the services. Flowers may be sent to the church at 5291 Main Street, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Nancy gave so much of herself to her family, brothers, and sister, her husband, sons and granddaughters as a role model to love abundantly and give constantly.
