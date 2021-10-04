WINCHESTER- Nancy Jean (Tennant) Robeson, 88, a resident of The Village at Orchard Ridge in Winchester, VA, formerly of Frostburg, passed away on October 1, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Born July 11, 1933 in Frostburg, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Hager) and James H. Tennant of Borden Mines. She is preceded in death by her husband Fred D. Robeson.
Nancy was a graduate of Beall High School and Frostburg State College. She was a retired Elementary teacher and Principal employed by Allegany County Maryland Public Schools. Nancy was a lifelong member of Salem United Church of Christ in Frostburg. She was a member of several community organizations as well as Allegany County Federal Teachers Credit Union and Kiwanis Club.
Surviving are son, Steven J. Robeson and wife Connie of Berryville, VA; daughter, Karen Dulin and husband Tom of Ocean View, DE, grandson, Blane Dulin and wife Saskia of West Chester, PA, sister-in-law, Nancy Robeson Winner and husband George of Export, PA; numerous cousins and friends, special cousin, Sandra Clinard of Houston, TX; nephews, Jeff and Tim Winner, and cousin, Bonnie Robeson.
Friends will be received at the Sowers Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. following the visitation with Rev. Dwayne Hay officiating.
Interment will be in Frostburg Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to members of the following organizations, The Adult Care Center of Winchester, the staff at My Potential at Home National Lutheran Service, the staff at the Village at Orchard Ridge, especially those working at the Assisted Living Memory Care Unit and, the Doctors, Nurses, and staff at Winchester Medical Center for the compassionate care that Nancy received during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 78 S. Broadway, Frostburg, MD 21532 and Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street #405, Winchester, VA 22601
Online condolences to www.sowersfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.