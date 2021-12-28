Nancy L. Markee, 65 of Stephens City, VA passed away Friday, December 24, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Nancy was born in 1956 in Charles Town, WV to the late William Lewis and Teresa Knott Smoot. She was a homemaker and member of Lighthouse Full Gospel Church in Stephens City. Nancy was active in her church where she sang, played piano, and tutored at the Christian School. She was a seamstress and a tremendous cook who loved doting on her family and cooking meals for them and for friends. Nancy was a loving wife of 48 years as well as a wonderful mother, Nana, and great Nana. She traveled extensively with her husband doing Evangelistic work all over the United States. Nancy will be greatly missed by her family, friends and church family.
She married Rev. Paul Everett Markee on September 29, 1973 in Charles Town, WV.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Paul; daughter, Bethany M. Snow (Samuel) of Harpers Ferry, WV; sons, Brent E. Markee (Kristy) of Hedgesville, WV and Nathan W. Markee (Rhonda) of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Trent (Courtney), Taylor (Britnie), Trinity, and Avon Markee, Brittney Roberts (Jordan), Nadalyn and Tiana Markee, Breanna, Evan, Brooklyn, Victoria and Blake Snow; great-grandchildren, Avonleigh Roberts and Knox Markee; she was also mother to numerous other children she took under her wings to whom she nurtured and helped to raise as her own; sisters, Ann Smoot of Charles Town, WV, Mattie West (Wayne) of Charles Town, WV, Peggy McNutt of Charles Town, WV, Judy O’Bryan (Jeff) of Charles Town, WV, Penny Smoot of Charles Town, WV, and Debbie Parker (Bill) of Blackstone, VA; brothers, Ronnie Smoot (Cheryl) of Shenandoah Junction, WV, Donnie Smoot of Charles Town, WV, and Gary Smallwood of Charles Town, WV.
A Visitation will be Thursday, December 30, 2021 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church with a service the following day Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11 am also held at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy’s memory may be made to: Lighthouse Full Gospel Church Building Fund, PO Box 842, Stephens City, VA 22655.
