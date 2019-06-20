Nancy L. McClanahan Andrick, 80 of Winchester passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at her home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Christ Church United Church of Christ in Conicville. Reverend Stephanie Heishman-Litten will officiate. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A fellowship meal will follow the graveside.
Nancy was born February 7, 1939 in Shenandoah County. She was the daughter of the late Oscar and Bertie Huffman McClanahan. Nancy worked as a housekeeper for Days Inn in Winchester and in the kitchen for the Winchester Stock Exchange. She attended Toms Brook High School, was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge # 1283, helped with the Winchester Medical Auxiliary. She was an Avid Bingo player and loved her Flower Garden. She was preceded in death by 10 brothers.
Nancy is survived by her husband whom she married on September 29, 1957, John Andrick, Sr.; 3 sons, Johnny Andrick, Jr. (Sherry), Freddie Andrick (Tina), and David Andrick; 5 daughters, Frances Hoover, Esta Tennett (Ronnie), Tammy Sporman (Michael), Kathy Orndorff (Randy), and Penny Shank (Randy); 2 sisters, Ruby McClanahan Stepp Eldridge and Patsy McClanahan Hottle Clark; a brother, Jerry McClanahan; 19 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and 1 on the way.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Online condolences can be left at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.
Rest Peacefully aunt Nancy, you left many memories behind for us to remember you always, hope Heaven is what we all hope it is and you are surrounded by all the family and your friends, Love you and miss you Janet and Ruby
