Nancy L. Young
Nancy Lee “Meemaw” Young, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Ms. Young was born June 8, 1939 in Somerton, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul Hagan and Audrey Fisher Hagan.
Nancy was a farmer most of her life, she also loved to hunt and fish. Cooking and baking were some of her favorite hobbies. She was a member of First Christian Church, where she started her card ministry. She enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Stephens City, spending time with her family, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her four children: Jeffrey Young (Terri) of West Virginia; James Young (Latichia) of Bluefield, VA; Julie Grove of Winchester, VA; and Jerry Young of Fort Myers, FL; five grandchildren: Destiny Pendzich (Tony); Lucas Young (Allyson); Shane Young (Miranda); Colby Young; Justin Banks (Kelly); and nine great-grandchildren: Kelsey, Ashley, Wesley, Zachary, and Zoey Pendzich; Gavin Williams and Liam Banks; Leah and Emma Young.
Her infant brother, Paul Hagan, three sisters: Vivian Stewart, Mary Jean Ebeling and Shirley Kemp, and grandson, Austin Young, all preceded her in death.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020 at First Christian Church, Winchester, VA with Pastor Mike Moulden and Pastor Andrew Phillips officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 — 5:00 p.m. Monday afternoon prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to apply to her funeral/burial expenses, Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, PO Box 757, Stephens City, VA 22655.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
