Nancy Lee Butler
Nancy Lee Butler, 80, of Clear Brook, VA, died peacefully at her home, Friday, July 29, 2022.
Nancy was born May 16, 1942 ,in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Winfred and Dorothy Cooper Larrick. She was the office manager for Dr. Larry Tolley until her retirement. She was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church and Women of the Moose and a Girl Scout leader.
She married the love of her life, Edward Lee Butler Jr., on October 14, 1961, in Winchester.
Nancy loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She thrived to encourage her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful seamstress. She loved gardening, birds and the great outdoors. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor. Spring was her favorite time of year, especially with the Apple Blossom festivities.
Along with her husband of 61 years she is survived by her children, Lisa M. Triplett (John) of Kearneysville, WV, and Jeff Butler (Maureen) of Clear Brook; grandchildren, Ryan Butler of Clear Brook, Aaron Butler (Allison) of Stephenson, Camden Butler (Blair) of Winchester and Cory Triplett of Kearneysville, and her great-grandchildren, Easton, Lawson, Brooks, and Blake Butler.
She was preceded in death by her brothers John R. Larrick and Douglas A. Larrick.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Esmeralda Castillo for all of the extra care and devotion she gave Nancy.
The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
There will be a private family service at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clear Brook Fire and Rescue, 1256 Brucetown Rd., Clear Brook, VA 22624 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
