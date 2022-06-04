Nancy Lee Cather Albright
Nancy Lee Cather Albright, 89, of Boyce, VA, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the home of Jim and Dale Coumes, Bluemont, VA.
Nancy was born in 1932 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Kenneth Franklin Cather and Lucille Wingfield Cather Burcker.
Nancy graduated in the first graduating class from James Wood High School in 1951.
She married Emil D. Albright on August 3, 1951, in Frederick County, VA. He preceded her in death on December 31, 2010.
Nancy was an active member of Boyce Baptist Church and retired from Winchester Medical Center.
Surviving are her daughters, Patsy A. Elsea and her husband Dennis, Dale L. Coumes and her husband Jim, Gale Snider of Bluemont, VA; son, Charles W. “Billy” Albright and his wife Cathy of Boyce, VA; grandchildren, Eric Wright, Kenneth Wright, Carrie McCorkle, Clint Elsea, Will Albright and T.C. Albright; twelve great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Faye Cather Carter of Jensen Beach, FL; brother, Kenneth Franklin Cather Jr. of Winchester, VA, and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Monday evening, June 6, 2022 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and Tuesday morning at 10:00am at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00am on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel, Frederick County, VA with Dr. Rev. Ben Jenkins officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Eric Wright, Kenneth Wright, Clint Elsea, Will Albright, T.C. Albright and Matthew McCorkle.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to: Boyce Baptist Church, P.O. Box 89, Boyce, VA 22620.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.