Nancy Lee Devers Stickley
Nancy Lee Devers Stickley, 86, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at her residence.
A funeral service for Mrs. Stickley will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the Strasburg Presbyterian Church with Rev. David Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.
Mrs. Stickley’s grandsons will serve as active pallbearers and her granddaughters will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Mrs. Stickley was born in Strasburg, Virginia, on December 31, 1936, a daughter of the late Harry Clark Sr. and Alice Virginia Racey Devers. She was a 1955 graduate of Strasburg High School. On May 4, 1957, she married the love of her life, William “Bill” Stickley. She often said that folks were probably shocked to learn that shy Nancy Devers was marrying Bill Stickley. They were married 55 years before his death in 2012. Besides being a homemaker and mother, she drove a school bus for Shenandoah County Public Schools for 42 years and received the Virginia School Bus Safe Driving Award. She was a beloved Grandma and Mawmaw and proudly supported her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their activities. She was a member of the Strasburg Presbyterian Church and cherished her church family. She served as a Sunday school teacher and was very active with the Women of the Church and was well known for her carrot and applesauce cakes. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, Charles, and Larry Devers, and sisters, Carol Harrold and Faye Smith.
Survivors include her children, C.D. Stickley and wife Pam of Marion, VA, Darrell Stickley and wife Becky of Strasburg, Barbie Kibler and husband Gary of Toms Brook, and Scott D. Stickley of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Amy Drummond (Tyler) of Maurertown, Brian Kibler (Sheila) of Strasburg, William D. Stickley II of Marion, VA, Samuel Stickley (Lorin) of Toms Brook, Emily Barnes (Jay) of Strasburg, Wesley Stickley (fiancé Nathan Grinstead) of Bristol, TN, Stephen Stickley of Strasburg, Sheldon Stickley (Carolina) of Strasburg, Brady Kibler (Susan) of New Market, Seth Stickley of Strasburg, and Helen Stickley of Strasburg; her great-grandchildren, Emma Himelright, Piper Himelright, and Tanner Drummond of Maurertown, Noah and Jack Kibler of Strasburg, Harper Stickley of Marion, Blake Stickley of Toms Brook, Lee and Hank Barnes of Strasburg, Ainsley and Atley Stickley of Winchester, and Elisha Stickley of Strasburg; her dear sister and brother, Linda Renner and Clark “Boobie” (Tina) Devers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who will miss their Aunt Nancy very much.
The family wishes to say a special thank you to her nephew Larry Vance as well as her special friends and caregivers who have been there for our mom and supported us all through this journey.
Memorials may be made to Strasburg Presbyterian Church, 325 S. Holliday St., Strasburg, VA 22657, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St. Winchester, VA 22601.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Nancy D. Stickley.
