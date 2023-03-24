Nancy Lee Stout
Nancy Lee Stout, 77, of Winchester, died Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born March 17, 1946, in Winchester, the daughter of Taft and Earline Lofton Russell.
She was married to Larry Stout.
Professionally, she had worked in the cafeteria in John Handley High School.
She was a member of the Eagles, Aerie 824.
Her hobbies included singing, baking, and time spent with family.
She is survived by her children, Darrle Russell and his partner Tami of Winchester, Nicola Stout of Stephens City, Tanya Hernandez and her husband Isias also of Winchester; grandchildren, Morgan, Kelsey, Rose, Scarlett, Kaylee, and David.
Her husband, and brother, Eddie Lofton, preceded her in death.
A service will be 1:00 pm Sunday in Salem Church of the Brethren 425 Salem Church Road, Stephens City, officiated by Pastor Rick Loomin.
Interment will be private.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
