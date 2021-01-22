Nancy Lois Conner 07/03/1945-01/15/2021

Mrs. Nancy Lois Conner, 75, of Brunswick, MD, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital.
Nancy was born on July 3, 1945 to the late Lester McCauley and Virginia (Anderson) McCauley in Winchester, VA. She attended Handley High School in Winchester, VA. She then went on to marry her loving husband Russell E. Conner, to whom she was married for 54 years.
Through the years, Nancy loved spending time at her church, Brunswick First Church of God. She was known by all as being a loving, kind, compassionate, caring woman who believed whole heartedly that her family was everything to her. She spent many years working at Brunswick High School as a teacher's aide for children with special needs. She greatly enjoyed her many years volunteering as the Brunswick midget football cheerleading coach, going to church potluck dinners, and watching her favorite soaps on tv. She will be greatly missed by many.
Nancy is survived by her husband Russell Conner, and her daughters Wendy Leigh Campbell and her husband Jeff, and Jennifer Dawn Wenner and her husband Michael. Grandchildren Bradley Scott Hargett, and special princess Angel Nicole Wenner, step grandchildren Amanda Masters and her husband Michael, and Brandy Haupt and her husband Craig. Great grandchildren Alexis Marie Masters, Carly Jade Masters, Laikyn Marie Young, and a special niece Tina Marie Carter.
She is also survived by her siblings Evelyn "Peggy" Hoffman, Elva "Patsy" Baker, Eugene "Gene" McCauley and his wife Sharon, and Dorothy Knupp and her husband Dennis. Special sister-in-law Judy Conner Crockett, brother-in-law David Lee Taulton and wife Kathy, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents Lester and Virginia McCauley, her in-laws Richard and Dorothy Conner and Leon Taulton. Brother-in-law James Walter "Bucky" Hoffman, Reggie Baker, Richard "Junior" Conner and his wife Connie, Woodrow "Woody" Conner, Gene Lerch, and Michael Conner and sister-in-law Mary Louis Conner.
A viewing is being held on Monday, January 25th, from 5pm-8pm at John T. Williams Funeral Home, 100 Petersville Rd., Brunswick, MD 21716. There will then be a graveside service on Tuesday, January 26th, at 11am at Park Heights Cemetery, 710 E H Street, Brunswick, MD 21716. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that everyone wear a mask, and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
