Nancy Lynn Finley Barbour
Nancy Finley Barbour, 59, of Ashburn, Virginia, transitioned to her reward on July 27, 2022, at the StoneSprings Hospital Center in Aldie, Virginia.
Nancy, the youngest child of the now late Floyd R. Finley III and Ella Washington Finley, was born on January 22, 1963, in Winchester, Va. She received her early education in the Winchester Public Schools, graduating from John Handley High School in 1981. Nancy laid the foundation for her life of service and activism during high school, being selected as “Best All-Around” by her classmates, as well as numerous other activities.
Nancy continued her education at James Madison University, receiving a bachelor of science degree in 1985. While attending JMU, she was initiated into the Iota Alpha Chapter of her beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She also was a member of the JMU Dukettes. Nancy continued her learning, earning her master’s degree in business administration and master of science in management Information systems from the University of Maryland University College in 2001.
Nancy worked more than 30 years in a variety of skilled positions in Information Technology, most recently as a Senior Consultant with CGI since 2007. She also founded Code Success in 2007, an empowerment mentoring program for young women.
She served in countless organizations in the metro Northern Virginia area, as well as in Winchester. Nancy was a charter and active member of the Loudoun County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Loudoun County, Va., Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., the Tigerlily Foundation and the JMU’s Black Alumni Chapter. In Winchester, she diligently served on the Queen’s Court committee during the Apple Blossom Festival.
Nancy received many honors, awards, and recognitions due to her diligent community service.
Nancy was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Fairfax Station and regularly visited her hometown church, Mt. Carmel Baptist.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by two brothers, Floyd R. “Bo” Finley IV and Troy Dion Finley; along with a great-niece and a great-nephew. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Paul; daughter Lindsey; stepson Steven; three sisters and a brother survive her: Willa M. Banks, Rev. Theresa A. Bell, both of Winchester; Pamela F. Edwards (Bobby) of Roanoke; and John D. Brisco (Clara) of Stephens City; four sisters-in-law, Debra Barbour of Richmond, VA; Robin B. Alexander of Hampton, VA; Nadine B. Roper (Herb) of Fishersville, VA; and Bonita Barbour of Herndon, VA. Surviving also are two aunts, Gloria Dendy Johnson and Juanita Finley; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins, sorority sisters, and friends.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 1317 South Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester, VA 22601. The visitation will be from 10:30am-11:15am, the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Omega Omega ceremony will be from 11:15-11:55pm, with the Celebration of Life at noon.
Inurnment will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to the Showers for Souls ministry at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.
We will be following CDC guideline for Covid. Masks must be worn.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.