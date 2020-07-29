Nancy Marie Balzer, 82, of Winchester died Monday, July 27, 2020 in Winchester Medical Center.
She was born April 9, 1938 in Washington D.C. the daughter of George A. and Helen J. Lamont.
Nancy loved to entertain and have family gatherings; she was blessed with many dear friends that were close to her heart. She was an artist, pianist, and enjoyed watching old westerns, particularly "Gunsmoke".
She is survived by her brother George A. Lamont Jr. and wife Ginny of Strasburg, daughters, Nanette McFarland and her husband Larry of Winchester, Lynn Whitlock and her companion James Brannon of Cross Junction, grandchildren, Celena Wood and her husband, Robert of Winchester, Christine Hardbarger and her husband, Eric of Inwood, WV, Leah Clark and her husband Travis of Stephens City, and Alex Whitlock of Inwood, WV, eleven great-grandchildren and her beloved dog, Miss Kitty.
She will now be at peace with her companion Pat Daugherty.
All services will be private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.