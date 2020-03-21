Nancy Marie (Smith) Pence
Nancy Marie (Smith) Pence, 80, of Frederick County, VA passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Fox Trail Assisted Living.
Mrs. Pence was born in 1939 in Vaucluse, Frederick County, VA, daughter of the late Jessie Mogle and stepdaughter of the late Calvin Mogle. She attended James Wood High School and was a longtime member of Relief United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir. Mrs. Pence and her late husband, Jay, managed the Family Drive-In Theatre from 1963-2010. She was a 4-H Leader and past member of Virginia State Horticulture.
Her husband, James Ray “Jay” Pence, whom she married on June 9, 1963 preceded her in death in 2013.
Surviving is a daughter, Autumn R. Johnston (Jeff) of Olive Branch, MS and son, James H. Pence of Winchester, VA; three grandchildren; sisters, Mary Lou Nichols (Carl) of Winchester, VA, Debbie Shiflet of Stephens City, VA, and Elaine Stonesifer (Mike) of Winchester, VA; brother, Roger Mogle (Debbie) of Stephens City, VA; and James Brumback, who was like a brother to her.
Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by “parents” who raised her, Harmon and Fannie Brumback.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Due to the Government regulations concerning COVID-19, Omps Funeral Home will be limiting the number of individuals gathering in any given room to ten (10). While waiting in the “common areas” to pay your respects to the family, please maintain social distancing of at least six (6) feet. We also ask all attendees to respect those who would like to pay their condolences to the family by minimizing your conversation so others may have their time as well. Nancy’s family encourages anyone who cannot attend the visitation to visit the Omps Funeral Home website and share their memories.
A funeral service, for family members only, will follow the visitation with Reverend Dr. Seung Yoo-Hess and Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Barry Lee’s Chain of Checks at https://cfnsv.org/funds/chain-of-checks/
