Nancy Plott

Mrs. Nancy Rickett Plott, age 85, of Stephens City, VA, passed from this life into eternal life, June 17, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center. She was the wife of the late William Stephen Plott.
Nancy was born October 25, 1933 in Alleghany County, the daughter of the late Leonard C. Rickett, Sr. and Viola Mae Arrington Rickett. Mrs. Plott was a long term resident of Stephens City and a former resident of the Covington and Falling Spring communities. She was a graduate of Covington High School.
Nancy was a member of Stephens City Methodist Church and a previous member of Granbery Memorial United Methodist Church of Covington. She had several hobbies over the years including quilting, working puzzles, gardening and tending her lovely African violet flowers.
Nancy is survived by her son, Ronald Steven Plott and wife, Carmen of College Station, TX; daughter, Kathleen Priscilla Plott Pound and husband, Charles of Winchester; three grandchildren, Bonnie Renee Plott Masri, Sahana Pound Mills and Charles E. Pound; five great grandchildren, Violet Masri, Austin Masri, Wyatt Masri, Dakota Masri and Brayden Pound; and a sister, Charlotte Rickett Wilmer Goeke of Morgan’s Point Resort, TX.
In addition to his parents, Mrs. Plott was preceded in death by two brothers, Edgar Ray “Eddie” Rickett and Leonard C. “June” Rickett, Jr.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 from the chapel of Loving Funeral Home with Rev. Doug Hollenbeck officiating. Interment will follow in Alleghany Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Charles Pound, Kirk Mills, Gary Rickett, James Jennings and James Everett, III. Alternate pallbearer will be Leonard C. Rickett, III.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Loving Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Loving Funeral Home; www.lovingfuneral-home1913.com.
