Nancy S. Kerns

Nancy Spitler Kerns, 71, of Gore, VA died on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home.
Nancy was born on January 5, 1948 in Richmond, VA, was raised by her grandparents, the late Lena Mae Vance Spitler and William Lee Spitler. She was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Gore, VA. Nancy's generous heart & love of animals was well known. Her cat Paris, goats and chickens brought her much joy. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew & loved her.
Nancy married Albert L. "Pete" Kerns on November 14, 1963.
Surviving with her husband of 56 years is a daughter Katrina K. Meade and her partner Richard Myers of Bentonville, VA; two grandchildren: Sarah Myers of Bentonville, VA and Matthew Myers of Norfolk, VA.
A celebration of Nancy's life will be at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Dennis Elsea. A private inurnment will be held in the Fairview Cemetery near Gore, VA.
Kindly omit flowers, consider making memorial contributions to the Gore Fire and Rescue, PO Box 146, Gore, VA 22637.
To view Nancy's tribute wall, please visit www.giffinfuneralhome.com.
