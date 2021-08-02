Nancy Scorca, 97, of Winchester, Virginia, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 in Commonwealth Senior Living at Berryville, Berryville, Virginia.
Ms. Scorca was born August 2, 1923 in The Bronx, New York, daughter of the late Francesco Scorca and Rosantonia Panzarino Scorca.
Ms. Scorca worked in customer relations in the banking industry.
She was a member of St. Bridget's of Ireland Catholic Church Women's Club.
Surviving are her brother, Patrick Scorca and his wife Anne Marie, of Winchester, VA and many nieces and nephews.
Her sisters, Catherine DiLapi, Dora Scorca and Rose Bambino, and brother, Michael Scorca, all preceded her in death.
A funeral mass will be held 10:00 A. M. Thursday, August 5, 2021 at St. Bridget's of Ireland Catholic Church, Berryville, with Rev. Paul M. Grankauskas officiating. Burial will be held 10:00 A. M. Saturday, August 7, 2021 in St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, NY.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Hospital, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
