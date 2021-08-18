Nancy Senseney Pingley Boyd
Nancy Senseney Pingley Boyd, 100, a resident of Front Royal, VA passed away Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at Consulate Healthcare of Woodstock, Virginia.
A graveside service for Mrs. Boyd will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Panorama Memorial Gardens followed by a Celebration of Life to be conducted at 12:00 noon at First Baptist Church of Front Royal, VA with Rev. Christy McMillin-Goodwin officiating.
Mrs. Boyd was born in Shenandoah County, VA on December 24, 1920 a daughter of the late George Edward and Laura Virginia Frye Senseney. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Front Royal. Mrs. Boyd worked for American Viscose then worked as a sewing operator for Aileen Inc. of Strasburg for 33 years as well as five years in the Flint Hill plant.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Marcus Lee Boyd and a daughter Brenda L. Stepp.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Troy R. Pence, Todd E. Pence, Toby W. Pence, Tammy L. Harvey and Tracie L. Fitchett; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; special nieces Sherry Artz and Connie Ticer along with numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Boyd was the last living member of her immediate family of 16 children.
Pallbearers will be Toby PenceMorgan Pence, Collin Pence, Travis Pence, Jared Pence, and Cody Fitchett.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Front Royal, VA, 14 West 1st Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Nancy P. Boyd.
