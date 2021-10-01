Nancy “Snooky” Jones Rudd
Nancy “Snookie” Jones Rudd, age 87, of Winchester, TN, departed this life on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Elk River Health & Rehab of Winchester following an extended illness.
Mrs. Rudd was born in Winchester, VA on March 26, 1934, to the late Laurens P. Jones and Nancy Bowers Jones. She was employed at different times when she lived in Virginia as a bookkeeper at her family’s business, Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. She and her husband relocated upon his retirement to Winchester, Tenn., in 1991. She was employed for several years at the former Peebles Dept. Store in Winchester, TN. She was a member of the Bethel United Methodist Church in Winchester. She was a member of the Moose Lodge in Virginia for many years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and beading.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rudd was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Susan Elaine Rudd and brother, Donald K. Jones. She is survived by her husband, Rob Rudd of Winchester, son, Jeffrey Allen DeSchon and wife, Beverly of Bumpass, VA, grandson, Jason DeSchon of Glen Allen, VA, sister, Jacqueline Fleming of Winchester, VA.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 11:00am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA with Pastor William E. Moberly officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers Donations may be made in Mrs. Rudd’s memory to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
