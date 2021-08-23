Nancy Taylor Nesselrodt
Nancy Taylor Nesselrodt, 84, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, August 16, 2021, at her residence.
Nancy was born September 14, 1936, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Charles and Isabella Taylor. She married Donald E. “Don” Nesselrodt, Sr. in Hagerstown, MD, on September 2, 1955. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2014.
Nancy and Don owned and operated The Boyce Grocery in Boyce, VA for over 19 years before retiring. After retirement, Nancy and Don coordinated The Prime Timers, an area senior’s group, for 10 years. Nancy was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Winchester Women of the Moose, and a 20-year member of the Winchester Host Lions Club.
She is survived by her son, Elden, and his wife, Sharon, of Winchester; three sisters, Rolleen Hartman, Connie Baker, and Barbra Corbin; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda J. Malone; a grandson, Chase Malone; her brothers, Kenneth, Butch, Petie, and Charles, Jr, and a sister, Bonnie.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 25, at 1:00 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 2800 Millwood Pike, Winchester, with Pastor Gregory J. Cumbee officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Chief Bill Copp, George Ware, Mike Stoupa, Mike Sproull, and Bill Layden. Joan Jason, Sally Coates, Jeri Whitmer, Rickie Dubterer, Sharon Hines, and Lisa Hyde will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601 or the Frederick County Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd, Winchester VA, 22603.
