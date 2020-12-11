Nannie B. Jenkins

Nannie Belle Jenkins, 94, of Winchester, VA died on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at a local nursing home.
Nannie was born on June 21, 1926 in Hampshire County, WV, a daughter of the late William O. and Ollie Oates Lupton. She worked as a seamstress for Schoenmans Sewing, National Fruit Products and Capitol Records. She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church and the Elks Lodge #867 both in Winchester, VA. Nannie was a NASCAR and Washington Football Team fan.
Nannie was married to her first late husband: Leo E. Baker and second late husband: John A. Jenkins.
Surviving are two sons: Leroy E. Baker (Linda Leetch) of Madison, WI; Burl A. Baker (Vickie) of Strasburg, VA; a daughter: Diana Cochran of Panama City Beach, FL; two grandchildren: Christi Baker Keeler & Jennifer Johnson; four great-grandchildren: Wyatt & Levi Keeler; Gavin & Cameron Johnson and a number of nieces & nephews.
She is preceded in death by four brothers: Russell, Thomas, Dorsey & Wilmer Lupton and four sisters: Golda Kerns, Nellie Lawyer, Blanche Frye & Erma Boyd.
Family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 5-6:30 PM. We ask that you maintain a six-foot distance and wear face coverings in order to comply with state COVID-19 regulations.
A graveside service will be held in the Timber Ridge Cemetery in High View, WV on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:30 PM. Officiating will be Pastor Mike Vanderlinden.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 (dementiasociety.org) or National MS Society, PO Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891 (nationalmssociety.org)
