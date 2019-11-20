Naomi Agnes Haines Thomas
Naomi Agnes Haines Thomas, 96, of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Consulate Healthcare in Woodstock, VA.
She was born June 5, 1923 in Carroll County Maryland, the daughter of Rodney Glenn Haines and Fannie Yingling Haines.
Naomi graduated in 1940 from Westminster High School in Westminster Maryland. She married Rev. John L. Thomas II on March 25, 1945 in Falls Church, VA. He preceded her in death on March 5, 1992. Naomi worked as an administrator for multiple different organizations and businesses throughout northern Virginia and the panhandle of West Virginia over many years, including managing Coffman-Fisher Department Store in Romney, WV for 20 years, and working as a receptionist at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester until her retirement.
She is survived by her son; Col. Rodney G. Thomas USA Ret. (Charlotte) of DuPont, WA; her daughter, Barbara Ruth Stoneburner (Ronnie) of Strasburg, VA; five grandchildren, Noom Pigulsawas, Mera Cardenas, Tamatha Thomas-Haase, Tyler Thomas, Leah Fleming, and Tara Davis; and eight great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Naomi was preceded in death by her brother, William Glenn Haines Sr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday November 22, 2019 at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Rev. David Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron United Methodist Church Cemetery in Strasburg, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Garden Project, c/o Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602 or to Shenandoah University, c/o Conservatory Office, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences can be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
