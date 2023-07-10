Naomi Elizabeth “Dimps” DeHaven Trenary
Naomi Elizabeth “Dimps” DeHaven Trenary, 94, of Winchester, VA, passed away June 28, 2023, at The Village at Orchard Ridge.
Dimps was born January 3, 1929, in Winchester, a daughter of the late Paul Blair and Dorothy Virginia DeHaven. She was a graduate of Handley High School, class of 1947. She was a volunteer at Winchester Medical Center, and was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church. Before retirement, she was an Accounting Technician for the Corps of Engineers at Mount Weather.
She is survived by her children, Steve Orndorff (Virginia) of Broomfield, CO, Cathy Benson (Chris) of St. Augustine, FL; siblings, Stewart DeHaven (Susan, deceased) of Alexandria, VA, Paul DeHaven (Betty) of Winchester; two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, Dimps was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen Orndorff, and her second husband, Robert B. Trenary, as well as her sister, Hazel Mason.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral service will take place at Jones Funeral Home on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at 11:00 am with Pastor Kirk Nave officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
Donations may be made in her name to the American Red Cross.
