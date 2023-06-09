OBIT_Naomi_L_Alexander_117204-2

Naomi L. Alexander

Naomi L. Alexander, 64, of Winchester, VA, died Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

She was born December 19, 1958, in Winchester, VA, the daughter of Israel and Ardith Lipscomb Moats.

Naomi is survived by a son, Melvin Moats, of Winchester; two grandchildren, Jaylin and Jewel Moats; two brothers, Mark Moats and Timothy Moats; and five sisters, Juanita Kerns, Sharon K. Moats, Carolyn Moats, Sandra Snow, and Kimberly Moats.

She is preceded in death by her parents and four siblings, Alvia, Jesse,Daniel, and Ezra Moats.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 13, 2023, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral will follow at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating.

Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery.

