Naomi Louise Anderson
Naomi (Nonie) Louise Lowe (Eddins) Anderson of Bentonville, Virginia, and formerly of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was born on November 24, 1921, in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and was the daughter of the late John S. Lowe and Ethel Kisner Lowe.
Nonie worked at the former American Viscose Corporation, owned and operated the John Marshall Market (Bill Eddins Grocery) in Front Royal, and partnered with her husband, John H. Anderson, Sr. in running the Creasy Cash & Carry in Winchester, Virginia, until they retired in 1990.
Nonie married John H. Anderson, Sr. on November 27, 1965, in Winchester, Virginia, and they were married for 54 years until he preceded her in death on August 25, 2019. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Winchester.
Nonie is survived by her daughter, Ellen M. Thompson (Charles) of Hedgesville, WV, son, John H. Anderson, Jr. (Laura) of Herndon, VA; grandsons, John III, Chris, Brian, and Jake Anderson and David Johnson; step-grandson Andrew Carpenter; great-grandson Connor Anderson, great-granddaughters Jessika Wakefield, Jennifer Bouchillon, and Casey Johnson, and great, great-granddaughter Josie Kate Bouchillon; and brother Sheldon Lowe and sister-in-law Fay Cordova. She also had numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her sisters Rosalie Balwin, Geradine Megeath, and Bernadine Siville, and brothers Kirkland, John, and Jack Lowe.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11:00 am at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor Mike Moulden officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Entombment will follow the service at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum, 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be John Anderson III, Christopher Anderson, Brian Anderson, Jake Anderson, Connor Anderson, David Johnson, and Andrew Carpenter.
