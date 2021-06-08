Naomi Mae Clark, 85 of Winchester, VA passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Naomi was born in 1936 in Oakland, MD to the late Henry and Ida Dawson. She worked and retired as a trimmer with National Fruit and was a member of Peoples Country Church. She kept a clean house and was a great cook. Naomi loved watching Jimmy Swaggert and Gunsmoke. She loved working in her garden and growing vegetables.
Naomi married Hugh Pifer Clark on September 2, 1954 in Oakland, MD. They were happily married for 66 years.
Surviving with her husband Hugh are her sons, Robert "Bobby" H. Clark (Joette) of Stephenson, VA and Donald "Donnie" E. Clark, Sr. (Deborah) of Noblesville, IN; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister, Nina Elizabeth Jewell of Winchester, VA and brother, Lyle H. Dawson of WV.
Naomi is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Leo Dawson and Dale Dawson.
A visitation will be Thursday, June 10, 2021 at 10:00am with a funeral service at 11:00am all held in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Naomi's grandson, Donald E. Clark, Jr.
Please visit the obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.